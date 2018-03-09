Tobacco Road rivals No. 5 Duke and No. 12 North Carolina meet for the third time this season in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center on Friday night.

Both teams won their respective home games in the rivalry this season—North Carolina prevailed 82-78 while Duke won 74-64 in the last game of the season at Cameron Indoor.

The winner of this game will advance to the tournament final and will play the winner of No. 19 Clemson vs. No. 1 Virginia.

How to watch

Time: Friday, March 9, 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Qualified subscribers can stream the game on Watch ESPN.