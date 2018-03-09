Bracket Watch: Latest Projections for the Entire Field of 68

The latest NCAA tournament bracket projections as conference tournament results roll in and Selection Sunday nears.

By Michael Beller
March 09, 2018

Selection Sunday is approaching fast, and as the major conference tournaments enter full swing our projection of the field of 68 is gradually gaining clarity. The in-or-out intrigue is reserved for the Bubble Watch, which we will be updating daily during Championship Week. The Bracket Watch, which we’ll also be updating daily, is focused on the seeding discussion as that changes with each passing day as the conference tournament results roll in.

The next automatic bids to the dance will be handed out on Saturday, when a slew of conferences wrap up their tournaments. There’s still plenty to be decided before then, as bubble teams attempt to play their way into the field and certain tournament teams take the court knowing one bad loss could doom them to an unfavorable seeding. Below, the latest projection for how the 2018 bracket will look.

Last Four In

Louisville
Saint Mary's
Alabama
USC

First Four Out

Marquette
Arizona State
Middle Tennessee
Baylor

Next Four Out

Notre Dame
Syracuse
Mississippi State
Washington

Latest Bracket: Friday, March 9

Bolded teams = earned NCAA tournament auto-bid

