Look, I know one phenomenon of the present internet moment is assigning superlatives to events that only slightly out of the ordinary, but I am not exaggerating in the slightest when I say that the halftime show during Thursday night’s Utah-Oregon Pac-12 tournament game was the worst I’ve ever seen.

Fans on hand at T-Mobile Arena were subjected to a truly horrible performance from the Australian Bee Gees.

This is the worst halftime show ever. Roseanne singing the National Anthem would be a huge improvement. #pac12hoops #Australianbeegees pic.twitter.com/TGnXeJ26zx — number 7 (@brame_7) March 9, 2018

At the end of this video, you hear the band get booed off the court.

Now, something obviously went terribly wrong here. The Australian Bee Gees are not, as one Arizona fan posited, a parody (although, three of the five members are actually from New Zealand). The band plays six nights a week at a Vegas casino and charges $50 per ticket—they’re legit. The PA announcer blamed the woeful performance on an audio issue.

The Pac-12 Tournament emcee just said they made a mistake with the Australian Bee Gees' audio during the halftime show, so they're giving away free tickets so fans can experience "how they really sound." — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) March 9, 2018

Fans, however, were not eager to take the band up on the offer.

Now the Pac-12 is trying to GIVE away Australian Bee Gees tickets, and people are saying no. #Pac12AfterDark #pac12hoops pic.twitter.com/1CuasFtOy6 — Sean Walker (@RealDSean) March 9, 2018

In fairness, the band really isn’t that bad. Here’s what they usually sound like.