The Pac-12 Tournament Halftime Show Was a True Disaster

Fans booed them off the court. 

By Dan Gartland
March 09, 2018

Look, I know one phenomenon of the present internet moment is assigning superlatives to events that only slightly out of the ordinary, but I am not exaggerating in the slightest when I say that the halftime show during Thursday night’s Utah-Oregon Pac-12 tournament game was the worst I’ve ever seen. 

Fans on hand at T-Mobile Arena were subjected to a truly horrible performance from the Australian Bee Gees. 

At the end of this video, you hear the band get booed off the court. 

Now, something obviously went terribly wrong here. The Australian Bee Gees are not, as one Arizona fan posited, a parody (although, three of the five members are actually from New Zealand). The band plays six nights a week at a Vegas casino and charges $50 per ticket—they’re legit. The PA announcer blamed the woeful performance on an audio issue. 

Fans, however, were not eager to take the band up on the offer. 

In fairness, the band really isn’t that bad. Here’s what they usually sound like.

