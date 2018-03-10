UConn has parted ways with head coach Kevin Ollie, reports FanRag Sports' Jon Rothstein.

According to Rothstein, he is being terminated "for just cause."

The school announced in January in it was being investigated by the NCAA. The New Haven Register first reported that news, saying the NCAA was looking into possible recruiting violations. The case is reportedly not related to the FBI's ongoing investigation that led to the to the arrest of 10 people last year on corruption and bribery charges, including four college basketball assistant coaches and an executive from a shoe company.

Ollie had served as the head coach for the past six seasons. He finished this year at 14–18.

He won a national championship in his second season with the program in 2014 but made the tournament only one other time. He'll leave the program with a 127-79 record.

Ollie played college basketball at Connecticut and spent more than a decade in the NBA.