Iona will look to follow in the footsteps of Lehigh and beat Duke as a No. 15 seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Blue Devils (26–7) face the Gaels (20–13) in Pittsburgh in fifth game of the tournament. ESPN’s BPI gives Duke a 96% chance to win, while KenPom’s system is relatively bullish on the MAAC champions, giving them a 4.1% chance to win.

Iona is 0–2 against NCAA tournament teams this season, with single-digit losses to Syracuse and Rhode Island. The Gaels are led by junior guard Rickey McGill, who averaged a team-high 13.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. They’re an undersized team, with only two of their rotation players standing 6'7" or taller.

Duke relies heavily on heralded freshmen Marvin Bagley III, Gary Trent Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. And yes, Grayson Allen is still there.

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 15, 2:45 p.m. ET. (The game could tip off later, depending on how long the Rhode Island-Oklahoma game goes.)

TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Live stream: The game is also available on March Madness Live for qualified subscribers.