Michigan and Montana will face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament in the West Region on Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas.

Michigan (28–7) is ranked No. 3 in the region. Montana (26–7) is seeded at No. 14.

Montana won the Big Sky regular season title and then clinched the automatic bid with a victory over Eastern Washington in the conference tournament championship on Saturday. This marks the Grizzlies' first tournament appearance since 2013.

Michigan is riding a nine-game winning streak that includes the Big Ten Tournament title. Last season, Michigan reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in the past five seasons.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Stream: You can watch the game online on the NCAA's website.