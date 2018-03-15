When is the 2018 Final Four?

The Final Four will take place Saturday, March 31 in the Alamodome in San Antonio. The National Championship will be played Monday, April 2 in the Alamodome.

This will make the Alamodome the sixth facility to host at least four Final Fours, joining the old RCA Dome of Indianapolis, Louisville's Freedom Hall, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Madison Square Garden and Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, which has hosted the most Final Fours.

The last time the national semifinals took place in San Antonio was 2008, when Kansas, North Carolina, Memphis and UCLA became the first group of No. 1 seeds to all reach the Final Four. Kansas defeated Memphis in overtime in the championship game to capture its third and most recent title.

Last year, the Final Four was hosted at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina took home its sixth national championship by defeating Oregon and then beating Gonzaga in the title game after Gonzaga knocked off South Carolina in the other semifinal.

Selection Sunday will take place March 11 and the Tournament will get started Tuesday, March 13 in Dayton. The regional finals will be hosted in Omaha, Boston, Los Angeles and Atlanta.