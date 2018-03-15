The No. 16 seeded Penn Quakers have a chance of making history when they take on the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament on Thursday afternoon in Wichita, Kansas.

No No. 16 seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed.

Penn is coming off an Ivy League championship win over Harvard. This is the Quakers' first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007.

Kansas has won 14 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles and just defeated West Virginia in the Big 12 Conference Championship.

Kansas won the 2008 NCAA title.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.