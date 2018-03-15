Penn vs. Kansas: NCAA Tournament Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

How to watch Penn vs. Kansas in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

By Chris Chavez
March 15, 2018

The No. 16 seeded Penn Quakers have a chance of making history when they take on the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament on Thursday afternoon in Wichita, Kansas.

No No. 16 seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed. 

Penn is coming off an Ivy League championship win over Harvard. This is the Quakers' first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007. 

Kansas has won 14 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles and just defeated West Virginia in the Big 12 Conference Championship.

Kansas won the 2008 NCAA title. 

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now