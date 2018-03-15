No. 1 seeded Villanova will play against No. 16 seed Radford in the first round of the East Region of the 2018 NCAA tournament on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Villanova is 30–4 on the season after winning the Big East Conference Championship for the second consecutive season. Radford enters the tournament after winning its first-ever tournament game by downing LIU Brooklyn in the First Four. Radford won the Big South Conference to clinch its third tournament appearance in school history.

No. 16 seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the game online on March Madness Live.