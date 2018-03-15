Radford vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Villanova vs. Radford in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

By Chris Chavez
March 15, 2018

No. 1 seeded Villanova will play against No. 16 seed Radford in the first round of the East Region of the 2018 NCAA tournament on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Villanova is 30–4 on the season after winning the Big East Conference Championship for the second consecutive season. Radford enters the tournament after winning its first-ever tournament game by downing LIU Brooklyn in the First Four. Radford won the Big South Conference to clinch its third tournament appearance in school history.

No. 16 seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the game online on March Madness Live.

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now