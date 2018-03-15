Where Is The Final Four?

Where is the Final Four in 2018?

By Chris Chavez
March 15, 2018

The NCAA Men's Final Four will be held in a city getting ready to celebrate its 300th anniversary. In 2014, NCAA officials announced that the 2018 Final Four will be held in San Antonio from March 30 through April 2.

Games will be held at the Alamodome, which has made some improvements in recent years.

The Final Four has been played in San Antonio in 1998, 2004 and 2008.

San Antonio boasts The Alamo and Riverwalk as its top tourists draws. Organizers plan to hold a three-day NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio's Hemisfair Park by the Tower of the Americas. Artists will be announced soon.

The announcement in 2014 also revealed that Minneapolis will host in 2019 and Atlanta will get 2020.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now