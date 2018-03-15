Where Is The Final Four?

The NCAA Men's Final Four will be held in a city getting ready to celebrate its 300th anniversary. In 2014, NCAA officials announced that the 2018 Final Four will be held in San Antonio from March 30 through April 2.

Games will be held at the Alamodome, which has made some improvements in recent years.

The Final Four has been played in San Antonio in 1998, 2004 and 2008.

San Antonio boasts The Alamo and Riverwalk as its top tourists draws. Organizers plan to hold a three-day NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio's Hemisfair Park by the Tower of the Americas. Artists will be announced soon.

The announcement in 2014 also revealed that Minneapolis will host in 2019 and Atlanta will get 2020.