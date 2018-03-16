Michigan State will not have to travel too far for the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Spartans will play Bucknell at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday.

Michigan State (29–4) is the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region. Bucknell (25–9) is seeded as a No. 14 seed.

The Spartans won its third Big Ten regular season title and recorded wins against North Carolina, Notre Dame and Purdue in the regular season.

Bucknell won the Patriot League regular season title.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 16

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. The game can also be watched on the NCAA March Madness Live app.