Butler vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

Figure out how to watch Butler play Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 16, 2018

Butler and Arkansas face off Friday in a contest between the 10 seed and 7 seed in the East Region.

The Bulldogs are 20–13 this season. Butler lost to Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East tournament. 

The Razorbacks are 23–11 this season. The team lost to Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC tournament. 

See how to watch Friday's game below. 

How to Watch

When: March 16, 3:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

More College Basketball

