Butler and Arkansas face off Friday in a contest between the 10 seed and 7 seed in the East Region.

The Bulldogs are 20–13 this season. Butler lost to Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East tournament.

The Razorbacks are 23–11 this season. The team lost to Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC tournament.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to Watch

When: March 16, 3:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.