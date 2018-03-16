Kansas State and Creighton will play in their first-round 8-9 matchup in the South Region of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The Wildcats were one of six Big 12 teams to earn an at-large bid to this year's tournament. Kansas State went 22-11 during the season and finished fourth in the conference with forward Dean Wade and guard Barry Brown leading the way, combining to average 32.5 points.

The Bluejays went 21-11 this year to be one of the five Big East teams that earned an at-large bid this year. With the conference's third leading scorer Marcus Foster—who used to play at Kansas State—leading the charge, averaging 20.3 points per game, Creighton will look to avenge last year's upset loss to 11-seeded Rhode Island in the first round.

Kansas State on the other hand lost a first round game as an 11 seed last year.

How to Watch

When: Friday, March 16, 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.