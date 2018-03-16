The first full day of the NCAA tournament is in the books, and Thursday’s slate, while light on upsets, was high on drama and close finishes. Arizona was the highest seed to fall, blown out by Buffalo in Boise, and Loyola-Chicago sent Miami home with a last-second three. Now what’s in store for Friday? Before No. 1 overall seed Virginia tips off tonight, the defending national champs begin their repeat bit when North Carolina hosts Lipscomb. Later on, top NBA prospects Mo Bamba (Texas) and Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri) make their tournament debuts in Nashville.

Below you’ll find recaps of every game of the first round’s second day, along with a full schedule and TV guide for a look at what’s ahead. Follow along for results and updates on all of the games as the final buzzer sounds, and click here for a live look at the bracket.

Friday’s schedule

12:15 p.m., CBS

(10) Providence vs. (7) Texas A&M

12:40 p.m., truTV

(15) Cal State–Fullerton vs. (2) Purdue

1:30 p.m., TNT

(13) Marshall vs. (4) Wichita State

2 p.m., TBS

(15) Georgia State vs. (2) Cincinnati

2:45 p.m., CBS

(15) Lipscomb vs. (2) North Carolina

3:10 p.m., truTV

(10) Butler vs. (7) Arkansas

4 p.m., TNT

(12) Murray St. vs. (5) West Virginia

4:30 p.m., TBS

(10) Texas vs. (7) Nevada

6:50 p.m., TNT

(9) Kansas State vs. (8) Creighton

7:10 p.m., CBS

(14) Bucknell vs. (3) Michigan State

7:20 p.m., TBS

(16) N.C. Central/Texas Southern vs. (1) Xavier

7:27 p.m., truTV

(13) Charleston vs. (4) Auburn

9:20 p.m., TNT

(16) UMBC vs. (1) Virginia

9:40 p.m., CBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) TCU

9:50 p.m., TBS

(9) Florida St. vs. (8) Missouri

9:55 p.m., truTV

(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Clemson