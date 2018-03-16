North Carolina will begin its chase for a second consecutive National Championship on Friday, March 16 with a first round game in the NCAA tournament against Lipscomb.

The Tar Heels are the 2 seed in the West Region after going 25-10 this season. With a starting lineup that is made up of three seniors and two juniors North Carolina is easily one of the most experienced teams in the tournament and will be looking to accomplish something that has not been done since the 2006 and 2007 Florida teams that won back-to-back titles.

Lipscomb is the 15 seed in the West thanks to upsetting Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship. The Bisons have been led by te duo of Garrison Matthews and Rob Marberry who are combining to average 38.1 points.

This is Lipscomb's first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch

When: Friday, March 16, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream on March Madness Live.