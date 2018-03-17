Duke vs. Rhode Island: NCAA Tournament Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Rhode Island vs. Duke in the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

By Chris Chavez
March 17, 2018

The second-seeded Duke Blue Devils will take on the fifteenth-seeded Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the Midwest Region of the 2018 NCAA tournament on Saturday.

Duke defeated Iona 89–67 in the first round. Marvin Bagley III finished the game with 22 points and seven rebounds. 

Rhode Island beat Oklahoma 83–78 in overtime. Rhode Island is coached by Danny Hurley, who is the brother of former Duke star and current Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, March 17

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online at NCAA.com

