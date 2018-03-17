Fourth-seeded Gonzaga and fifth-seeded Ohio State survived valiant upset bids to advance to face each other in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Zags outlasted UNC Greensboro 68–64 on Thursday, while the Buckeyes held off South Dakota State 81–73.

In its first-round game, Gonzaga was led by Johnathan Williams who had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Ohio State had three players—Keita Bates-Diop, Kam Williams and C.J. Jackson—score at least 20 at the Jackrabbits.

The Bulldogs should have the crowd on their side in Boise and are favored by 3 1/2 points by the Vegas oddsmakers. ESPN’s BPI prediction system gives Gonzaga a 64.3% chance of winning.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, March 17

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.