Kentucky takes on Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday in a matchup between the 5-seed and 13-seed of the South Region.

Kentucky got to this point after surviving a close call against Davidson in the first round. The Wildcats earned a 78-73 win despite failing to make a three-pointer in six attempts, ending Kentucky's streak of 1,047 consecutive games with a made three.

Buffalo is coming off the biggest upset of the tournament after destroying 4-seed Arizona 89-68 on Thursday. The Bulls knocked down 15 of their 30 attempts from deep in that game with almost all of the damage coming from Nick Perkins (three three-pointers, 13 points), CJ Massinburg (five three-pointers, 19 points), Jeremy Harris (three three-pointers, 23 points) and Wes Clark (three three-pointers, 25 points).

Buffalo is in just its third ever NCAA tournament and coming off its first ever NCAA tournament win. Meanwhile, Kentucky is looking to reach at least the Elite Eight for the seventh time in the nine years John Calipari has been coach.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 17, 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.