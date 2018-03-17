Michigan and Houston will face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament in the West Region on Saturday.

Michigan (29–7) is ranked No. 3 in the region. Houston (27–7) is seeded at No. 6.

Houston is coming off a win over San Diego State in the first round. Senior guard Rob Gray led the way for Cougars with a game-high 39 points, including a last-second layup to seal the deal.

Michigan is riding a 10-game winning streak that includes the Big Ten Tournament title. The team beat Montana to move on to the second round.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, March 17

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Stream: You can watch the game online on the NCAA's website.