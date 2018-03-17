The first round of the NCAA tournament is officially complete, and Saturday's slate of games will decide the first spots in the Sweet Sixteen. On Friday, the Marshall Thundering Herd rode the three-pointer train to pull off an upset of No. 4 Wichita State, while No. 7 Nevada clawed its way back to defeat Mo Bamba and No. 10 Texas. No. 2-seeds Duke and Purdue took care of business in the first round, but the Boilermakers didn't advance unscathed: senior center Isaac Haas fractured his elbow in a blowout win over Cal State-Fullerton and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Who will advance to the Sweet 16 on Saturday? Before the Blue Devils and No. 1 Kansas take the court, No. 1 Villanova faces a feisty Alabama team vying for the upset, led by dynamic scorer Collin Sexton. Later on, No. 4 Gonzaga faces No. 5 Ohio State and Michigan closes out the day against Houston.

Below you’ll find recaps of every game of the second round's opening day, along with a full schedule and TV guide for a look at what’s ahead. Follow along for results and updates on all of the games as the final buzzer sounds, and click here for a live look at the bracket.

Saturday’s Schedule: Second Round

12:10 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama

2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island

5:15 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo

6:10 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago

7:10 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

7:45 p.m., CBS

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State

8:40 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida

9:40 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston