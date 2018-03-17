Betting on March Madness is hard.

Exhibit A: Kansas was a 4.5 or 5-point favorite in its second round matchup against Seton Hall. The Pirates stuck around late, but Kansas made its free throws down the stretch to pull away. The Jayhawks knocked down two free throws to push their lead to 83-76 with five second remaining, meaning Kansas would cover if no more points were scored. If you had Kansas -4.5, the only outcome that could make you lose your bet is a three-pointer.

What happened? A three-pointer, of course. Myles Powell hit an off-balance trey as time expired to break the hearts of many.

Kansas -4.5. This is why it’s impossible to win in March pic.twitter.com/v6FSIehQHJ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 18, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to those who had Kansas, but for those who rode the Pirates, enjoy the extra little cash on this Saturday night.

There was also a miraculous cover for those who bet the over (155 points). With 59 seconds remaining, Kansas led 71-64, which adds up to 135 points. Twenty-seven points were scored in the final minute to bring the total to 162. Yikes.