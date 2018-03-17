The Midwest's No. 1 seed Kansas will look to move to the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight year when they take on the No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates.

In the first round, Kansas had some early trouble with No. 16 Penn but pulled away en route to an eventual 76-60 win.

Seton Hall got off to a quick start against NC State and took a 10-point lead into halftime. The Pirates would keep the Wolfpack at arm's distance for most of the second half and pulled out a 94-83 victory.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.