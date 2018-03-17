Seton Hall vs. Kansas: NCAA Tournament Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Kansas in the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 17, 2018

The Midwest's No. 1 seed Kansas will look to move to the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight year when they take on the No. 8 Seton Hall Pirates. 

In the first round, Kansas had some early trouble with No. 16 Penn but pulled away en route to an eventual 76-60 win. 

Seton Hall got off to a quick start against NC State and took a 10-point lead into halftime. The Pirates would keep the Wolfpack at arm's distance for most of the second half and pulled out a 94-83 victory. 

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now