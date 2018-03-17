Villanova and Alabama will face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday to decide which team will advance to the Sweet 16 in the East Region.

The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in the region and are coming off an 87-61 victory over Radford on Thursday. Since going 3-3 during a stretch in February, Villanova has won six straight games, including three in the Big East tournament to capture the conference championship and an automatic bid to the tournament.

The Crimson Tide got to this point courtesy of an 86-83 win against Virginia Tech on Thursday. The 9 seed in the region, Alabama will rely heavily on freshman star Collin Sexton, who had 25 points and six assists in the first round triumph.

Last season, Villanova lost to an 8 seed in Wisconsin in this same round in a 65-62 contest. Alabama has not been in the tournament since it was a 9 seed in 2012 and lost in opening game.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 17, 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.