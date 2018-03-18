Matt McQuaid was determined to give Michigan State the lead going into halftime of Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament game against Syracuse.

The Spartans are the 2-seed in the Midwest region but were tied at 22 with 11-seed Syracuse as the first half was coming to a close.

McQuaid ended up with the ball after Miles Bridges found him open for a three on the wing with time running down.

McQuaid's attempt was blocked by Matthew Moyer, but the junior guard stuck with the play, and was able to collect the rebound and fire off a shot before the buzzer, all in one jump.

WHAT. A. FINISH. 😳



Michigan State heads to halftime with the lead after a wild buzzer-beater! 🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sJc8fGnYGe — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018

The Spartans are shooting 28.6 percent from the field and are five-for-19 from beyond the arc in the game's first 20 minutes, but have 12 offensive rebounds. The Orange on the other hand are shooting 40 percent from the field but have only made one-of-five threes.

The winner of this game will face 2-seed Duke on Friday in the Sweet 16.