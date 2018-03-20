The South Region was hit hard by upsets in the first two rounds of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, with seventh-seeded Nevada and 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago providing much of the drama as two surviving underdogs.

On Thursday, the Wolf Pack will tip off the Sweet 16 betting action against the Ramblers at Philips Arena in Atlanta as 1.5-point favorites on the March Madness odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Nevada rallied back from a 22-point deficit on Sunday to stun second-seeded Cincinnati, 75-73, after defeating 10th-seeded Texas, 87-83, in overtime last Friday. The Wolf Pack closed as an underdog both times, just like the Ramblers, who edged sixth-seeded Miami, 64-62, last Thursday on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Donte Ingram before taking out third-seeded Tennessee, 63-62, on another last-second shot by Clayton Custer on Saturday.

The winner of Nevada-Loyola will take on the survivor between fifth-seeded Kentucky and ninth-seeded Kansas State. Kentucky is listed as a 5.5-point favorite and has the most talent of any team left in the South after the top four seeds were all eliminated over the weekend. Kansas State got to face the first-ever No. 16 seed in the second round on Sunday, knocking out UMBC, 50-43, as a 9.5-point favorite after the Retrievers shocked the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 on Friday.

In the West Region on Thursday, the third-seeded Michigan Wolverines will battle another surprising opponent in seventh-seeded Texas A&M. The Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites versus the Aggies, who routed second-seeded North Carolina, 86-65, in a game the defending national champions were never in after the first 10 minutes. Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by freshman Jordan Poole to oust sixth-seeded Houston on Saturday.

And fourth-seeded Gonzaga will square off against the ninth-seeded Florida State Seminoles in the other West semifinal later to close out the day at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites as they look to take another step toward their second consecutive trip to the Final Four after a 90-84 win over the fifth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes as 4.5-point chalk on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles hope to build on their 75-70 upset of top-seeded Xavier as 5.5-point underdogs on Sunday.