Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young will forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

Young told his decision to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I've been preparing most of my life to join the NBA, and that time has come for me now: After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma, I will enter the June NBA draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career," Young said.

Young led the nation in scoring average (27.4) and assists (8.7) per game, the first player in college basketball history to lead the nation in both categories.

Young's Sooners got off to a 12–1 start this season but stumbled down the stretch, losing 11 of 15 games and barely making the NCAA tournament. The Sooners were eliminated in the Round of 64 by Rhode Island in overtime.

"In the end, I have to make the decision that I believe is best for me, but it doesn't mean I do so without a heavy heart," Young said. "I don't pretend to be ready to play in the NBA today, but I am determined to do what I've always done: invest in the work to prepare for the league and the incredible challenges it presents. I'm going to start training immediately for the draft, building up strength throughout my body, sharpening my skills and studying the best of the best.