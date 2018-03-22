The Big East Conference has recommended replacing the model of college basketball athletes staying in school for one year and bolting to the NBA with a two-or-none policy.

The conference made the recommendations to the NCAA's commission on college basketball, which was formed in response to the recent FBI case concerning corruption and bribery in the sport.

“The journey of men’s basketball players as they move from youth basketball, to high school and/or travel teams, to college basketball, and then to the pros is ripe for overhaul,” said Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. “Our recommendations are designed to help improve the pathway for these young men as they pursue their dreams and to solidify the future of a great sport that, as March Madness always shows, is embraced passionately by universities and fans around the country.”

The current rule of being eligible for the NBA draft prohibits any player from being eligible unless they are 19 years old or a year removed from high school.

The two-or-none policy would require basketball players who decide to go to college to commit for at least two seasons. Any high school player declaring for the NBA draft would automatically forfeit their college eligibility.

Also recommended was the NCAA and USA Basketball taking larger role in AAU team, which have no affiliation with high schools but something deal directly with shoe and apparel companies.

The Big East also wants to create a elite player unit which focuses on "players with realistic aspirations of playing in the NBA."