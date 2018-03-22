Gonzaga takes on Florida State on Thursday in a West region Sweet 16 matchup in Los Angeles.

The Bulldogs are the 4-seed and coming off a pair of hard-fought close victories. in the first round, 13-seed UNC Greensboro gave Gonzaga all it could handle in a 68-64 contest that saw Gonzaga score the final six points of the contest to close out the victory. Then the Bulldogs held off 5-seed Ohio State 90-84 for their fourth consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

The 9-seed Seminoles are one of two 9-seeds in the Sweet 16 along with Kansas State in the South region, and one of two teams to knock off a 1-seed in this year's tournament, joining 16-seed UMBC. Florida State opened its tournament run with a 67-54 win over Missouri, and then came back from down 12 with fewer than 11 minutes left to top 1-seed Xavier 75-70.

Gonzaga has advanced past the Sweet 16 in two of the last three tournaments, getting knocked out in the Elite Eight by eventual national champion Duke in 2015 and losing to North Carolina in the national championship last season. The Seminoles lost a 72-71 overtime game against 11-seed VCU the last time they reached the Sweet 16 in 2011.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 22

Time: 9:59 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.