The Kentucky Wildcats will play the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round of action on Thursday night in Atlanta.

This marks Kentucky's seventh appearance in the sweet 16 in nine seasons under head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats beat Davidson and Buffalo in the first weekend of March Madness.

Kansas State collected wins over Creighton and University of Maryland-Baltimore County, which became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history. This is Kansas state's first appearance in the Sweet 16 since reaching in the Elite Eight in 2010.

This is the first time in NCAA history that none of the top four seeds in a region managed to advance to the Sweet 16.

Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lisa Byington will be the announcers for Thursday night's game.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, March 22

Time: Estimated start time 9:47 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live