Nevada and Loyola-Chicago will face off in Atlanta for arguably the most intriguing Sweet 16 game in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Nevada is the 7-seed in the South region and reached this point thanks to a pair of comeback victories. After coming back from down 14 against 10-seed Texas in the first round to escape with an 87-83 overtime win, the Wolf Pack then stormed back from down 22 with fewer than 11 minutes remaining against 2-seed Cincinnati for a last-second 75-73 win thanks to a a game-winner from Josh Hall with fewer than 10 seconds left in the game.

The 11-seed Ramblers might just be the story of the tournament, even over 16-seed UMBC, thanks to their two last-second wins and 98-year-old team Chaplin Sister Jean. Loyola-Chicago opened its tournament with a game-winning buzzer-beating three-pointer from Donte Ingram that downed 6-seed Miami 64-62. Then, in the second round, Loyola-Chicago downed 3-seed Tennessee 63-62 courtesy of a game-winner from Clayton Cluster with fewer than four seconds left in the contest.

Nevada has never gone past the Sweet 16 in it's history, losing to Georgia Tech 72-67 in the 2044 NCAA tournament, the only other time it reached the regional semifinals. The Ramblers were bounced in the Sweet 16 the last time they made the NCAA tournament in 1985 when eventual national runner-up Georgetown knocked them off 65-53. The only time they got past the Sweet 16 was 1963, when they won the national championship.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 22

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. You can also watch the game online with March Madness Live.