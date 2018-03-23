After a thrilling night of games on Thursday, the field is set for Saturday’s Elite Eight games. The final four spots in the regional finals will be determined on Friday night, with those games taking place Sunday.

Loyola-Chicago’s win over Nevada and Kansas State’s defeat of Kentucky set up a Ramblers-Wildcats matchup on Saturday in Atlanta. Florida State upset Gonzaga and will face Michigan, which routed Texas A&M, later Saturday in Los Angeles.

Tip times for the East and Midwest regional finals will be determined after Friday’s games.

How to Watch

Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, March 24, 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.

Florida State vs. Michigan

When: Saturday, March 24, 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.

East/Midwest regional final

When: Sunday, March 25, 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.

East/Midwest regional final

When: Sunday, March 25, 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.