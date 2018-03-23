Kansas faces off with Clemson on Friday in Omaha, Neb. for a Midwest region Sweet 16 contest.

The Jayhawks, one of only two 1 seeds to advance past the first weekend, did not get to this point with ease. After comfortably getting past 16-seed Penn 76-60, in a game many marked as a potential upset, Bill Self's team went down to the wire against Seton Hall in an 82-78 victory.

The 5-seed Tigers opened their tournament by holding off 12-seed New Mexico State in a 79-68 contest. They followed up that performance with a total annihilation of the SEC regular-season champions and 4-seeded Auburn 84-53. Clemson used a 30-6 run to close out the first half and create their insurmountable advantage and led by as many as 41 points during the blowout.

Kansas has reached the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons, but was knocked out by eventual national champion Villanova in 2016 and by Oregon in 2017. Clemson has not been in the Sweet 16 since 1997 and has not reached the Elite Eight since 1980, before the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

The winner will play the winner from the game between 2-seed Duke and 11-seed Syracuse.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 23

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.