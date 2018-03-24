A berth in the Final Four in San Antonio is on line the when Florida State takes on Michigan in the finals of the West Regional.

The Seminoles dispatched Gonzaga 75–60, while Michigan blew out Texas A&M 99–72 in the other semifinal.

Florida State hasn't been to the Final Four since 1972, and their last Elite Eight appearance came in 1993, when they were led by Bob Sura, Charlie Ward and Sam Cassell.

Michigan has won 12 games in a row to move one step closer to their first Final Four appearance in five years.

The teams have not met since 2013, a victory by Michigan in overtime in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 24, 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.