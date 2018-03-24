NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Game Times, Schedule

And then there were eight.

One of the most unpredictable NCAA tournaments in recent memory is on to the Elite Eight, with a number of high seeds facing opportunities to get to the promised land that is the Final Four in San Antonio.

The Elite Eight games get underway on Saturday with the South and West regional finals, while the East and Midwest champion will be determined on Sunday.

Here's the schedule for the Elite Eight games, including their TV channel and Live Stream info. All times are EST.

south region

No. 11 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Kansas State,

Time: Saturday, 6:09 p.m.

TV channel: TBS,

Live stream:&March Madness Live(TBS, TNT games require login, CBS games free)

​west region

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 3 Michigan

Time: Saturday, 8:49 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT games require login, CBS games free)

east region

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Villanova

Time: Sunday, 2:20 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT games require login, CBS games free

midwest region

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 1 Kansas

Time: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT games require login, CBS games free)