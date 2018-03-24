What was the Lowest Seed to Make the Final Four?

This year's edition of March Madness is full of Cinderella stories.

From No. 16 UMBC's historic upset over No. 1 Virginia to No. 11 Loyola's unbelievable run with Sister Jean at the spiritual helm, there's been no shortage of surprises this year.

While UMBC is out, Loyola remains for now and leaves us wondering, what is the lowest-seeded team ever to make a Final Four?

Only three No. 11 seeds have ever advanced out of their region to the final four: LSU in 1986, George Mason in 2006 and VCU in 2011. All three lost in the semifinal game.

The lowest-seeded team to go all the way and win the championship was the 1985 Villanova squad, a No. 8 seed.