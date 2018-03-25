The 2018 Final Four is set and headed to the Alamodome in San Antonio. The NCAA tournament continues with the semifinals on March 31 and the national championship on April 2.

Michigan beat Florida State 58–54 to win the West Regional. This marks Michigan's first Final Four appearance since 2013.

The 11th seeded Loyola Ramblers beat Kansas state 78–62 to win the South Regional. Loyola Chicago joins LSU (1986), George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011) as the lowest-seeded teams to ever reach the Final Four. Michigan and Loyola will play in the first semifinal game.

Villanova returns to the Final Four looking to win its second national championship in three seasons. The Wildcats defeated Texas Tech 71–59 to win the East Regional final on Sunday.

No. 1 seed Kansas defeated No. 2-seeded Duke 85–81 in overtime to win the Midwest Regional. The Kansas Jayhawks last won an NCAA championship in 2008. Villanova and Kansas will play the later game.

The Final Four will be broadcast on TBS.

Here's a full schedule on the Final Four:

How to watch (All time ET)

Semifinal Game 1: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago

Date: Saturday, March 31

Time: 6:09 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: The game can be streamed online through NCAA March Madness Live.

Semifinal Game 2: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

Date: Saturday, March 31

Time: 8:49 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: The game can be streamed online through NCAA March Madness Live