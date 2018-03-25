Villanova plays Texas Tech on Sunday in Boston in the East regional final to determine who will go to the Final Four in San Antonio.

The Wildcats are one of two 1-seeds remaining in the tournament and are the only team in the NCAA tournament that has won each of its games by doubles digits. Additionally, Villanova is the only team to score at least 80 points in all of its tournament games, and is coming off a 90-point performance against 5-seed West Virginia in the Sweet 16.

The Red Raiders are the 3-seed in the region and used a 13-point win over 2-seed Purdue to book their first ever trip to the Elite Eight. Texas Tech had been 0-5 in Sweet 16 games prior to Friday and are the only team left in the tournament that has never reached the Final Four.

Villanova is looking to get back to the national semifinals for the first time since 2016 when it won the national championship.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 25

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

