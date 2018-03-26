South Carolina center A’ja Wilson was named to the Associated Press All-America team for the third time in her career.

The 6'5" senior, who was a unanimous selection for the teao, averaged 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks this season for the defending national champions.

Joining Wilson on the first team are UConn guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville guard Asia Durr and Mississippi State guard Victoria Vivians.

Wilson is just the seventh player to be named a three-time All-American.

Others who have earned the honor include Baylor’s Brittney Griner, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke’s Alana Beard, Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore.

Paris and Moore were named All-Americans each of their four years in school.

The second team comprised of Kalani Brown of Baylor, Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, UConn’s Gabby Williams, Iowa center Megan Gustafson and Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale.

Napheesa Collier of UConn leads the third team. Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan, UCLA’s Jordin Canada, Duke’s Lexie Brown and Louisville’s Myisha Hines-Allen joined Collier on the team.