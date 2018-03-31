The final seconds of the UConn-Notre Dame semifinal of the women's Final Four left everyone stunned, including those at the broadcast table.

The Fighting Irish beat the Huskies 91–89 in overtime to advance to the national championship.

Well ESPN announcers Rebecca Lobo, Kara Lawson and Adam Amin were just like the rest of us.

Lobo and Lawson stayed calm while Amin stood up and provided the great call. Lobo and Lawson looked to each other in amazement and eventually Amin fell onto Lawson's shoulder. They all shared a great fist bump too.

a look at the reaction from @RebeccaLobo, @karalawson20 & @adamamin at the broadcast table in the final seconds of the UConn-Notre Dame game pic.twitter.com/0qqpd8Td58 — Anna Negron (@ItsAnnaNegron) March 31, 2018

Amin likely had a good laugh following the game when he saw the video.

HEY KIDS WHO WANTS TO SEE ME COLLAPSE INTO KARA LAWSON’S SHOULDER?! https://t.co/6qYgc6Ms3H — Adam Amin (@adamamin) March 31, 2018

He also explained why the two were quiet following the final shot, saying they let the footage speak for itself.

they’re staying silent during the celebration so that our director can show you the shots and we let the pictures tell the story for a minute. Same reason I didn’t say anything after I finished the call. We jump back in when we show the replays of the shot. Common TV philosophy. — Adam Amin (@adamamin) March 31, 2018

You learn as you go. TV is a visual medium. Make the call, get out of the way, let director & crowd & reactions tell the story. I work with great analysts who let me/crowd handle big moments and I try to return the favor by giving them a lot of space in the game. We’re a team. https://t.co/peknFtn4mz — Adam Amin (@adamamin) March 31, 2018

What a great moment on and off the court.