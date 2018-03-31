Watch: Rebecca Lobo, Kara Lawson and Adam Amin React to Final Seconds of UConn–Notre Dame Game

The final seconds of the UConn-Notre Dame semifinal of the women's Final Four left everyone stunned, including those at the broadcast table. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 31, 2018

The Fighting Irish beat the Huskies 91–89 in overtime to advance to the national championship. 

Well ESPN announcers Rebecca Lobo, Kara Lawson and Adam Amin were just like the rest of us. 

Lobo and Lawson stayed calm while Amin stood up and provided the great call. Lobo and Lawson looked to each other in amazement and eventually Amin fell onto Lawson's shoulder. They all shared a great fist bump too.

Amin likely had a good laugh following the game when he saw the video.

He also explained why the two were quiet following the final shot, saying they let the footage speak for itself. 

What a great moment on and off the court. 

