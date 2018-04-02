The college basketball season will come to an end on Monday with Villanova attempting to win its second national title in the past three years as they take on Michigan.

The Wildcats destroyed fellow No. 1–seed Kansas 95-79 in the national semifinal, hitting a Final Four record 18 three pointers in the win.

Michigan dispatched Cinderella Loyola-Chicago 69–57, overcoming a 10-point second half deficit, behind Moritz Wagner's 24 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wolverines are seeking their first national championship since 1989.

The teams have not played each other in the tournament since 1985. In that second round game, the Wildcats prevailed in route to the program's first championship.

How to Watch

When: Monday, April 2, 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.

Michigan TeamCast: TruTV

Villanova TeamCast: TNT