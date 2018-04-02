Which Schools Have Won the Most National Championships?

There are 15 different programs that have won multiple NCAA championships, and UCLA is the school that has taken home the most titles.

The Bruins have won 11 national titles since the NCAA Tournament began in 1939, and they have also won a record seven consecutive national championships from 1967-1973. Coach John Wooden guided UCLA to its first title in 1964 and the second in 1965. Wooden's last championship came in 1975, giving him a record 10 titles. The Bruins' last championship came in 1995 under Jim Harrick.

Kentucky is second in national titles with eight (1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998 and 2012), North Carolina checks in a third with six (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017) followed by Indiana (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981 and 1987) and Duke (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015) with five each. The Hoosiers have the most championship game appearances without a loss.

Connecticut is up next with four (1999, 2004, 2011, 2014), and like Indiana, the Huskies are also undefeated in title games. Kansas (1952, 1988, 2008) and Louisville (1980, 1986 and 2013) have won three titles each, but the NCAA has vacated Louisville's most recent championship.

There are seven teams with two national championships and four of those teams won those titles consecutively. Oklahoma State (1945 and 1946), formerly known as Oklahoma A&M, was the first team to win back-to-back titles. San Francisco (1955 and 1956), Cincinnati (1961 and 1962) and Florida (2006 and 2007) were the other three teams to go back-to-back for its only titles. North Carolina State (1974 and 1983), Michigan State (1979 and 2000) and Villanova (1985 and 2016) complete the list of teams with multiple titles.