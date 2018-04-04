Penny Hardaway will soon have a familiar face on his Memphis basketball team: Jayden Hardaway, the coach's son.

The younger Hardaway announced his decision to commit to his father's class of 2018 team Tuesday on Instagram.

"I'm able to obviously trust my dad," Jayden Hardaway said to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "I know he's going to push me to be my greatest. There just wasn't a better situation for me than to go there."

He also told the Commercial Appeal that he received scholarship offers from several schools including UNC Greensboro and Delaware. The shooting guard played this past season for IMG Academy's post-graduate team and for his father's team at Memphis East High School as a senior in 2017.

Both of Jayden's parents attended the University of Memphis, where his father played basketball in 1992 and 1993 before being selected as the third overall pick in the 1993 NBA draft. Hardaway played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a four-time All-Star. He was hired by Memphis in March to replace head coach Tubby Smith.

Point guard Alex Lomax also announced his commitment to play for Memphis on Wednesday on Twitter. The four-star recruit was released from his commitment to Wichita State in March so he could play at Memphis. Lomax played for Hardaway in high school as well.

Both Hardaway and Lomax will be on scholarship for the Tigers.