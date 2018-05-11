Five-Star Recruit Jordan Brown Commits To Nevada: Highlights, Stats

Five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American Jordan Brown announced his decision to attend Nevada on Friday.

“It honestly felt like it would be a good fit for me," Brown told Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "They were the first school to offer me so I’m just really comfortable with the coaching staff and the whole program. It’s a good veteran team and they have a good chance at making to the NCAA Tournament again. I want to be a part of that."

Brown took three unofficial visits to Nevada and one official visit to Cal. He was also reportedly considering UCLA and Arizona at some point in his recruiting process.

Nevada reached the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA tournament.

Here's what to know about Brown:

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 205 pounds

Hometown: Roseville, Calif.

Stats: Brown averaged 21.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 blocks per game at Napa's Prolific Prep. At the McDonald's All-American Game, he scored 26 points and recorded eight rebounds.

Highlight video:

Rankings: 11th in the Class of 2018 by Rivals; 17th in the Class of 287 by 247Sports.