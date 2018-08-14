Zion Williamson can dunk. Everyone knows that. But now there's footage of the Duke freshman throwing down a monster dunk all the way from the free throw line.

That's right: Free. Throw. Line.

See for yourself:

The five-star power forward joins the Duke Blue Devil's this year as one of the most highly touted recruits in the Class of 2018.

The 6'7", 285 pound freshman from South Carolina is known for monster dunks going viral. This might be the next video to make to the cut.