The Maryland basketball team will celebrate the start of its 100th season with a commemorative "Midnight Mile" on Monday, Oct. 15, the University announced Thursday. The event will roll into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The original "Midnight Mile" took place in 1971 when Maryland's legendary coach, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, had his team begin a mandatory one-mile run at the track just a few minutes after midnight on the opening day of the NCAA practice window.

The "Midnight Mile" grew into the nation's original "Midnight Madness," a tradition where school's across the country celebrate the start of their season in their own unique ways. Maryland's midnight run morphed into a midnight scrimmage at Cole Field House and now lives on as "Maryland Madness," taking place this year on Friday, Oct. 26.

Lefty Driesell, now 86, was recently inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame. In honor of his induction and to celebrate start of the 100th season of Maryland basketball, the Terps will once again participate in a midnight run in College Park.

"It is a thrill to host this run as a tribute to Lefty's induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame and to kick off our program's 100th season," said head coach Mark Turgeon . "Lefty was an innovator in the game of basketball, and Midnight Madness was one of the many ways he helped make Maryland a special program. I am excited that our guys will have the opportunity to interact with their classmates and be a part of such a unique event. Our students play such an important role in our success at home, and we wanted to do something to show how much we appreciate their support. I'm looking forward to sharing this night with them and our fans."

This year's run will begin 47 years to the day of the original, with students joining the current team to kick off the season together.

