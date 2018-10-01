New Mexico Suffers Massive Blow After Transfer JaQuan Lyle Sustains Achilles Injury

JaQuan Lyle is expected to miss the entire 2018-19 season after sustaining an Achilles injury, dealing a major blow to a New Mexico team that is likely to rely on its transfers this year. 

By Molly Geary
October 01, 2018

In a brutal blow for New Mexico, the school announced Sunday night that guard JaQuan Lyle is expected to miss the entire 2018–19 season with an Achilles injury.

Lyle sat out last season after transferring from Ohio State, where he averaged 11.3 points through two seasons. He was expected to play a major role for a Lobos team that seemed poised to make noise near the top of the Mountain West and have a shot at an at-large NCAA tournament bid, expectations that are now far less clear.

After losing four of its top five scorers from a team that won seven of its final eight games, New Mexico was expected to rely heavily on a trio of transfers this year, plus returning guards Anthony Mathis and Makuach Maluach.

The loss of Lyle puts more pressure on those two plus Vance Jackson and Carlton Bragg. Jackson averaged 8.1 points and shot 39.7% from three-point range two years ago for UConn, while Bragg is a former Kansas forward who transferred to Arizona State, then left there while sitting out. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Bragg is practicing with the Lobos but has yet to meet coach Paul Weir’s “requirements to be added to the team’s online roster” and has yet to have a ruling from the NCAA on whether he’ll be eligible immediately or after the fall semester in December.

New Mexico’s season starts on Nov. 6 when it hosts Cal State Northridge.

