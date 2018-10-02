Five-Star Wing Scottie Lewis Commits to Florida Over Kentucky

Lewis's commitment comes after his first official visit in Gainesville, Fla. 

By Emily Caron
October 02, 2018

Five-star wing Scottie Lewis committed to Mike White and the Florida Gators on Tuesday, just one day after White secured the commitment of four-star center Omar Payne.

Lewis picked Florida over SEC rival Kentucky after taking official visits to both campuses in September. The small forward will join Payne and five-star point guard Tre Mann in Gainesville in 2019. The Gators also hold a verbal commitment from Lewis's longtime teammate and friend Alex Klatsky, a class of 2019 preferred walk on.

Lewis is the No. 11 overall recruit in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports' rankings. Before narrowing his choices to Florida and Kentucky, Lewis was also considering offers from other top programs including Duke, St. John’s, Stanford and Villanova.

The 6'5" New Jersey native is a do-it-all glue guy on the wing for the Gators, bringing unmatched athleticism and added length to the team with his 6'10" wingspan. His offensive prowess is mirrored by an ability to defend at any position on the court. He makes plays above the rim on both sides of the ball, finding success both at the basket and on the open floor.

The three top-100 recruits, along with Klatsky, could likely headline White's best recruiting class for Florida since he took over the program in 2015.

