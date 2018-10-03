Munish Sood, the financial advisor who pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit bribery in August, implicated associates of Markelle Fultz and Kyle Kuzma as two of many college players he paid during the second day of the ongoing college basketball corruption trial, Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel reported.

According to Wetzel, Sood testified in court on Tuesday, admitting that he paid a $30,000 loan to an associate of Fultz and an undisclosed amount to an associate of Kuzma associate while the star forward was still at Utah. Sood was one of eight men arrested by the FBI in September 2017 for bribing associates in order to influence their players to choose him as a financial adviser when they turned pro.

Financial planner Munish Sood testified about involvement with many players, most notable by NCAA rules standards a $30,000 loan to an associate of Markelle Fultz and an undisclosed payment amount to associate of Kyle Kuzma while at Utah. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 3, 2018

Fultz played at Washington for one season in 2016–17 before joining the Philadelphia 76ers as the NBA draft's No. 1 pick. Kuzma played for three college seasons at Utah and is currently with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the first day of the trial on Tuesday, Jim Gatto's attorney said she has evidence that schools made payments to recruit athletes and specifically cited the case of former five-star recruit Brian Bowen.

Casey Donnelly said evidence would prove that Oregon offered "an astronomical amount of money" to land Bowen. It had previously been reported that Gatto, a former Adidas executive, paid Bowen Jr.'s family $100,000 to attend Louisville. According to Wetzel, on Wednesday at the trial, secret recordings were played where sports business manager Christian Dawkins and former amateur league coach Merl Code discussed the Oregon offer and how Bowen was set to attend there, when Code said "let me work the phones and get something done." Bowen soon signed with Louisville after the $100,000 payment was promised to his father.