The NCAA nixed South Carolina and North Carolina's plan to play an exhibition game in Charlotte with all proceeds going to Hurricane Florence relief, reports The Post and Courier.

Last season, the NCAA approved several hurricane relief games last season. Schools are allowed two exhibition games per season, one public and one nonpublic. But neither UNC nor South Carolina wanted to change their schedules and instead the two schools wanted to add a third exhibition game. The NCAA denied that request.

According to The Post and Courier, Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets owner and a UNC alum, had agreed to let the game be played at Spectrum Center.

The two teams haven't played each other since 2011–2012.

Clemson will play an exhibition at UNC Wilmington for hurricane relief later this season.