Duke Nabs First Commitment of 2019, Adds Small Forward Wendell Moore

Duke is now one of three ACC schools with a five-star recruit for 2019. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 08, 2018

Five-star recruit Wendell Moore committed to Duke on Monday, giving head coach Mike Krzyzewski his first commitment for the class of 2019. The Concord, N.C. native chose Duke over ACC rivals North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.

Moore is one of 13 five-star recruits for 2019 to verbally commit to a school, per Rivals. Of the 13 commits, two have opted to go to the ACC, with North Carolina nabbing center Armando Bacot and N.C. State earning a commitment from point guard Jalen Lecque. Kentucky and Arizona are currently the only schools with multiple five-star commitments. 

Watch Moore's commitment announcement below.

Krzyzewski will have a tough time topping his class for 2018. The Blue Devils will add three of Rivals' top five recruits this season, headlined by R.J. Barrett, the nation's No. 1 recruit. Duke will also bring in shooting guard Cameron Reddish (No. 3 on Rivals' list) and small forward Zion Williamson (No. 5). 

Duke's trio of freshman will begin their season in a high-profile matchup, facing Kentucky on Nov. 6. Tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET. 

